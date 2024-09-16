Infinity Learn By Sri Chaitanya Announces SCORE Online Scholarship Exam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 16 September 2024 – Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, India\'s only Hybrid delivering outcome-based learning at scale, launches India\'s Largest Scholarship Exam, the SCORE 2024, to reward and recognize meritorious learners who aim high in their careers. With up to 100% scholarships on Infinity Learn courses amounting to Rs. 1 crore, this initiative empowers learners from classes 3 to 12 by strengthening their fundamentals through CBSE school academics, foundation courses, and test preparation for exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and NEET. The goal is to create toppers in these competitive exams and pave the way for bright career paths.



To ensure learner progress is not hindered by financial constraints, Infinity Learn offers a yearly educational allowance to the top 100 learners through this prestigious exam. For a hassle-free education, they will also equip learners with essential study setups, including laptops and table sets. Through SCORE Online, Infinity Learn will go even further, supporting financially constrained learners seeking admission to Sri Chaitanya by covering their fees and accommodation.

In an effort to democratize education, Infinity Learn has launched SCORE Online, aiming to reach learners in tier 2 and 3 cities, thereby expanding access to quality education. This initiative offers learners a transformative opportunity to learn from top-tier faculty with a proven track record, including historic success in 2023 of securing All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced, JEE Main, and NEET.



Ms. Sushma Boppana, CEO and Director of Sri Chaitanya Group, commented, \"For over 39 years, Sri Chaitanya has been dedicated to nurturing academic excellence and holistic development among learners. Our approach has always been centered on providing learners with the highest quality education, robust curricula, and innovative teaching methodologies. Infinity Learn\'s SCORE Online 2024 extends our commitment to identifying and supporting India\'s brightest talents. By offering substantial scholarships and access to top-tier faculty, we aim to equip these learners with the skills and knowledge required to excel in any field they choose, thereby contributing to the nation\'s progress.\"



Mr. Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, emphasized, \"SCORE Online 2024 is for young learners aiming to achieve their educational goals. This initiative recognizes talent nationwide, offering life-changing opportunities through financial support and quality education, making it India\'s largest scholarship exam. We believe that financial limitations should never prevent any learner from pursuing further education. Therefore, inspired by Sri Chaitanya\'s renowned SCORE, we have launched an online version that extends its reach to tier 2 and 3 cities, making quality education accessible to many. This initiative reflects our commitment to \'Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi\' by providing resources that unlock every learner\'s potential. We identify young talent early, nurture it with personalized mentorship, and build a strong academic foundation to help them excel in JEE and NEET. The scale of this initiative will significantly impact countless learners, transforming their futures.\"



Online examinations for SCORE Online 2024 will be conducted from 9th October 2024 to 31st January 2025, every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The exam window will be open for 12 hours, from 9 AM to 9 PM.



Infinity Learn, by adopting AI-powered learning, has been empowering learners nationwide, as evidenced by the success in the recent JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET 2024 exams:

· Secured 1 All India Rank (AIR) 1 position in NEET 2024, with a perfect 720 scores, and over 40 learners qualified for MBBS courses.



· In JEE Mains, 32 learners scored in the 99th percentile or higher, with 3 achieving ranks in the Top 100.

· Achieved AIR 6 in JEE Advanced 2024 and produced more than 30 learners who qualified for JEE Advanced and entered IITs.

· Our Patna Test Prep Centre produced the city\'s top ranker in the JEE Main 2024 exam. Additionally, it produced an AIR under 100 in JEE Advanced, with 20 learners qualifying for JEE Advanced 2024, and 8 learners scoring 600+ in NEET 2024.

For more information on SCORE Online 2024 and how to participate, visit



About Infinity Learn:



Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya is India\'s only Hybrid Learning platform delivering outcome-based learning at scale. Serving a community of over 7 million registered users, with over 750K actively subscribing for premium content, our primary mission is to nurture and elevate every learner\'s potential. Our platform is rich with diverse study resources, including an extensive collection of questions and intuitive learning tools tailored to modern educational needs.



At the heart of Infinity Learn lies a dual commitment: firstly, to our vast learner base, ensuring they always have access to quality content that propels their academic and personal growth, and secondly, to our dedicated team, whose continuous efforts and innovations lay the groundwork for our success. Our overarching vision? Simplify and amplify the learning experience, making education both accessible and affordable for all.

