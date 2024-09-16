HYZON FUELS THE FUTURE WITH START OF PRODUCTION FOR CLASS 8 200KW FUEL CELL ELECTRIC TRUCK PRODUCTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Marks Major Milestone Paving the Way for Zero-Emission Heavy-Duty Transportation



BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hyzon (NASDAQ:

HYZN ) ("Hyzon" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based high-performance hydrogen cell system and developer focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize the most demanding industries, today announced the Start of Production (SOP) of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET). This milestone signals that

through its collaboration with North Carolina-based Fontaine Modification, the company can now begin production of its 200kW FCET.

Hyzon announced today the Start of Production (SOP) of its innovative Class 8 200kW Fuel Cell Electric Truck (FCET).

Continue Reading

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for 'hard-to-decarbonize' heavy-duty industries, as Hyzon sets the standard for high-performance, zero-emission alternatives to diesel," said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer Parker Meeks. "Our Class 8 200kW FCET is the culmination of years of engineering, and today we are proud to announce it has evolved from a prototype to a vehicle ready for full production, empowering fleet operators to reduce emissions without sacrificing power, range, or reliability."

With the finalization of its first 200kW Class 8 vehicle built using production parts and processes, Hyzon's Class 8 truck platform now transitions from prototype to series production. This milestone comes as Hyzon expects to declare SOP on its unique single stack

200kW Fuel Cell System (FCS) at its Bolingbrook facility – one of the largest fully-integrated fuel cell systems production facilities in the United States and the only 200kW plus single-stack fuel system to be launched into serial production – in the next few weeks.

As part of the development of the FCET, Hyzon has arranged for Fontaine Modification to perform vehicle assembly and production in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hyzon provides Fontaine with kits for the fuel cell system, battery packs, and hydrogen storage systems. Fontaine assembles these into vehicle chassis, ensuring each truck is road ready. As part of the SOP, Fontaine has confirmed the necessary equipment, documentation, and processes

are

in place for

series production.



The Class 8 200kW FCET features a single stack 200kW fuel cell system, which is 30% lighter and smaller, and 25% more cost-efficient than using two 110kW systems combined. This revolutionary, high-power density design allows for a compact, powerful vehicle that meets the operational demands of heavy-duty road transport.

Additionally, Hyzon expects to achieve ISO 9001 – the world's most recognized quality management standard -- certification in Q4 2024.

About Hyzon

Hyzon is a global supplier of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology focused on providing zero-emission power to decarbonize demanding industries. With agile, high-power technology designed for heavy-duty applications, Hyzon is at the center of a new industrial revolution fueled by hydrogen, an abundant and clean energy source. Hyzon is focusing on deploying its fuel cell technology in heavy-duty commercial vehicles in Class 8 and refuse collection vehicles across

North America, as well as new markets such as stationary power applications. To learn more about how Hyzon partners across the hydrogen value chain to accelerate the clean energy transition, visit

.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Factors that could cause the Company's actual expectations to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the Company's ability improve its capital structure; Hyzon's liquidity needs to operate its business and execute its strategy, and related use of cash; its ability to raise capital through equity issuances, asset sales or the incurrence of debt; the possibility that Hyzon may need to seek bankruptcy protection; Hyzon's ability to fully execute actions and steps that would be probable of mitigating the existence of substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to enter into any desired strategic alternative on a timely basis, on acceptable terms; our ability to maintain the listing of our Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; retail and credit market conditions; higher cost of capital and borrowing costs; impairments; changes in general economic conditions; and the other factors under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Such filings are available on our website or at

. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent developments, events, or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Hyzon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED