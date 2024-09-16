Dr. Suveera Dang, Ophthalmologist And Retina Specialist From Northwestern University, Joins The Retina Group Of New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Suveera Dang, MD, MPHHICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Suveera Dang, M.D., M.P.H., a distinguished ophthalmologist and Retina Specialist from Northwestern University, joins the Retina Group of New York at its Long Island locations with a comprehensive perspective on medical practice, cultivated through her family's deep-rooted involvement in the field.Dr. Dang completed her Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University in 2014, setting the stage for her impressive academic career. She then earned a Master of Public Health from Dartmouth Institute for Health Care Policy & Clinical Practice, where she perfected her understanding of healthcare policy and practice. She received her M.D. degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry.After medical school, her career began with a transitional year at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Her three-year ophthalmology residency was at George Washington University, where she served as Chief Resident, adding leadership experience to her clinical expertise. She completed a fellowship in Medical Diseases of the Retina at Northwestern Medicine, establishing her as an expert in ophthalmology.She has presented her original work at numerous prestigious organizations, including multiple ARVO (Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology) presentations on retinal disorders related to IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), patient demand for ophthalmologists, and complications of cataract surgery requiring secondary intraocular lens implants. She frequently lectured at George Washington University on vision loss, neuro-ophthalmic disorders, conjunctival, and corneal problems. In the area of uveitis, she lectured to the Veterans Administration on posterior uveitis White Dot Syndromes. Dr. Dang's research and peer reviewed publications, such as her work on diabetic retinopathy and new technologies for fundus imaging, have contributed valuable insights to the field of ophthalmology. Other publications have addressed problems associated with carotid disease and strokes.Dr. Dang has received many awards, including two Urie Bronfenbrenner Awards for Outstanding Performance in Research and the Henry Ricciuti Award in Human Development. Her expertise extends beyond clinical practice, encompassing a broad understanding of public health dynamics in various published clinical research projects. Prevent Blindness, founded in 1908, selected Dr. Dang to contribute to their guest publication on The Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy.Contact InformationDr. Suveera Dang is available for consultation at the Retina Group of New York's Nassau location at 400 S. Oyster Bay Road, Hicksville, NY 11801, (516) 939-6100 and its Suffolk location at 1455 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Islandia, NY 11749, (631) 273-1818. For more information, visit .

