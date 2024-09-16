Argentina’S Fiscal Revolution: Milei’S Bold Zero-Deficit Gambit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a dramatic break from tradition, President Javier Milei personally unveiled Argentina's 2025 budget to Congress. This unprecedented move signaled a seismic shift in the nation's fiscal approach.



Milei's appearance marked the first time in Argentine history that a president, not the Minister, presented the budget.



At the heart of Milei's proposal lies an audacious goal: achieving a zero deficit. This target represents a stark departure from Argentina's long-standing fiscal struggles.



"We will first determine how much to save, then decide how much we can spend," Milei declared, inverting the traditional budgeting process.



The 2025 budget paints an optimistic economic picture. It projects a 5% GDP growth, rebounding from an estimated 3.8% contraction in 2024.







Additionally, inflation is forecast to plummet to 18.3% by December 2025, down from a staggering 211.4% in December 2023.



Milei's administration claims early success, reporting a 0.4% fiscal surplus in the first seven months of 2024. This contrasts sharply with the 6% deficit recorded in 2023.



However, these gains come at a cost. The government has suspended public works, reduced pensions, and cut provincial transfers.

Argentina's Fiscal Transformation

The economic impact of these measures has been severe. Consumption has dropped by 15% while inflation has soared to 236% year-on-year. Nearly half of Argentina's population now lives in poverty.



Despite these challenges, Milei boldly asserted, "We have made the largest adjustment in the history of humanity.".



Political hurdles loom large for Milei's administration. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the budget presentation, dismissing it as a "staged performance."



In addition, the government's minority position in both congressional chambers complicates its legislative agenda.



Recent setbacks include the annulment of a decree allocating funds to intelligence services and the approval of a university budget update Milei plans to veto.



As the budget moves to the Chamber of Deputies' Budget Committee, its fate remains uncertain. Milei has vowed to veto any projects threatening fiscal balance, setting the stage for potential clashes with legislators.



Milei's zero-deficit budget represents a radical attempt to reshape Argentina 's fiscal landscape. It challenges long-held economic practices and tests political alliances.



As the nation grapples with its economic woes, the coming months will reveal whether this ambitious plan can navigate Argentina's complex realities and usher in a new era of fiscal discipline.

