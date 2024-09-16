(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Explorer , a leading blockchain search engine and Web3 analytics platform, has issued updates for September 16, 2024.



OKX Explorer Expands Ecosystem Coverage with Sonic Integration

OKX Explorer now supports Sonic , the newest VM built for gamers using HyperGrid technology. This integration aligns with OKX Explorer's commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and advanced tools for the onchain community and developers, particularly in innovative blockchain gaming ecosystems.

Key benefits of this integration:



Enhanced gaming experiences: Sonic's focus on creating a high-performance gaming environment is complemented by OKX Explorer's robust data tracking capabilities. This synergy provides gamers and developers with real-time insights into in-game transactions and asset movements, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Improved scalability for gaming applications: Sonic's utilization of HyperGrid technology allows for enhanced scalability, which is crucial for handling the high transaction volumes typical in gaming environments. OKX Explorer's advanced data indexing supports this scalability, ensuring smooth performance even during peak gaming periods.

Seamless integration with Solana ecosystem: As a Solana VM, Sonic benefits from the speed and efficiency of the Solana blockchain. OKX Explorer's comprehensive support for Solana-based projects ensures that users can easily track and analyze transactions across the entire Solana ecosystem, including Sonic-specific activities. Advanced tools for game developers: The collaboration provides game developers with powerful tools and insights to optimize their blockchain-based games. OKX Explorer's detailed analytics and user-friendly interface enable developers to track game performance, monitor in-game economies and make data-driven decisions to enhance their games.

This integration marks a significant step in enhancing blockchain gaming experiences. By leveraging OKX Explorer's robust infrastructure and data analytics capabilities, Sonic users can now access detailed transaction data and analytics seamlessly, providing unprecedented transparency and insights into blockchain gaming activities.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

