ENVENTION Wins Phase I NASA SBIR For Space Resilient FPGA Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are excited to extend our expertise in FPGA design and GPU acceleration to our new customers at NASA.” - Courtney ShoemakerHUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ENVENTION, LLC has been awarded a Phase I NASA SBIR, for A Resilient, Versatile, and Future-Proof Spaceflight Coprocessor . The work will be performed at enVention's headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama, where enVention will research and design radiation-tolerant, GPU-accelerated FPGA hardware capable of DSP and AI/ML algorithms. This enhances NASA's capability for adaptive processing, data reduction, autonomous perception, and robotics-based missions.



“We are excited to extend our expertise in FPGA design and GPU acceleration to our new customers at NASA,” said President Courtney Shoemaker.“This is an opportunity to provide robust enhancements that will extend the capabilities of NASA's space missions for years to come.”



ABOUT ENVENTION



ENVENTION, LLC was founded in 2010 by two friends and colleagues working together as software leads and architects for the Patriot Tactical Command System (TCS) and Battery Command Post (BCP) program. The employees of enVention have decades of experience developing technologies used by the U.S. Air and Missile defense community and its Allies across the globe. Since its inception, the company has won multiple national and local awards while expanding to support several prominent DoD programs with a host of products and services. The company's corporate culture strongly focuses on delivering innovative technologies to its customers and end users. One of their corporate values is“We do it right because we're part of the fight” – a testament to the motivation driving their teams. To learn more, visit .

