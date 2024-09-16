France Reaffirms Defense Cooperation With Armenia
Paris will continue its defence cooperation with Yerevan to
ensure Armenia can protect its territorial integrity and
sovereignty, according to French Foreign Minister Stéphane
Séjourné, Azernews reports.
Speaking at a briefing alongside Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Séjourné emphasised that the
collaboration between the two nations is not aimed at escalating
regional tensions.
"Defense cooperation between the two countries is not aimed at
escalating tensions in the region, and no one has such intentions,"
Séjourné stated, underscoring the peaceful goals behind the
partnership.
Séjourné also vowed to protect Armenia from "Russian pressure,"
as reported by Armenian media. He expressed unwavering support for
the Armenian people and government, highlighting the "threats and
obvious hostility from Russia, which is trying to exert pressure."
Despite these challenges, he affirmed that Armenia is gradually
advancing towards democracy.
"You can always rely on our assistance in defending democratic
values," Séjourné stated. "France is always by your side. In
France, there are few topics on which political forces agree.
Armenia is one of those few topics," he added.
