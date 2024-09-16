France Reaffirms Defense Cooperation With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Paris will continue its defence cooperation with Yerevan to ensure Armenia can protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty, according to French Foreign Stéphane Séjourné, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a briefing alongside Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Séjourné emphasised that the collaboration between the two nations is not aimed at escalating regional tensions.

"Defense cooperation between the two countries is not aimed at escalating tensions in the region, and no one has such intentions," Séjourné stated, underscoring the peaceful goals behind the partnership.

Séjourné also vowed to protect Armenia from "Russian pressure," as reported by Armenian media. He expressed unwavering support for the Armenian people and government, highlighting the "threats and obvious hostility from Russia, which is trying to exert pressure." Despite these challenges, he affirmed that Armenia is gradually advancing towards democracy.

"You can always rely on our assistance in defending democratic values," Séjourné stated. "France is always by your side. In France, there are few topics on which political forces agree. Armenia is one of those few topics," he added.