QC, Mozambique's CTA Review Enhancing Economic Cooperation Links

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted a delegation from the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) yesterday, led by HE Amilcar Paia Tivane, Vice-Minister of and Finance.

QC First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, chaired the Qatari side of the meeting, with several board members in attendance.

Also present at the meeting were Ambassador of Mozambique to Qatar, H E Isac Mamudo Massamby, CTA President, Agostinho Zacarias Vuma, and several businessmen from both countries.

The meeting addressed bilateral economic and commercial relations, ways to enhance them, and investment opportunities in Mozambique, particularly in sectors attracting Qatari investors.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar emphasised the strong relations between Qatar and Mozambique but noted that their trade exchange remains below the aspirations of both sides and does not reflect the full potential of the two countries.

He also highlighted that Mozambique offers abundant investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, mining, and natural resources, affirming that this presents further opportunities for cooperation between Qatari firms and their Mozambican counterparts.

He stressed that Qatari investors are eager to explore opportunities and sectors available for investment and take advantage of the incentives and partnerships offered by Mozambique.

For his part, Vice-Minister of Economy and Finance, H E Amilcar Paia Tivane, praised the bilateral relations between the two countries across all sectors.

He noted that Qatar is a key partner to Mozambique and emphasized the shared desire to elevate economic ties and capitalize on the potential in both nations for greater cooperation within the MENA region.

QC board member, Eng. Ali Abdullatif Al Misnad, noted that Qatar's free zones offer a range of incentives, highlighting that this creates opportunities for both parties to position Qatar as a gateway for Mozambique's exports to the region.

During the meeting, the Mozambican delegation gave several presentations on the investment opportunities available in their country.