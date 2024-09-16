Typhoon Bebinca Makes Landfall In Chinese Shanghai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, made landfall in Shanghai on Monday morning.

The typhoon, with the maximum wind force near its center reaching 42 meters per second, churned ashore at the Lingang area of Pudong district, according to the Shanghai central meteorological observatory.

Bebinca is believed to be the strongest typhoon to land in Shanghai in 75 years, according to China's News Agency (Xinhua).

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters in China on Sunday activated the Level IV emergency response for east China's Anhui Province and raised the response in Shanghai and Zhejiang to Level III.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

