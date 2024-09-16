SCS Consulting Opens New European Advisory Arm

(MENAFN- 3BL) THE HAGUE, Netherlands, September 16, 2024 /3BL/ - SCS Consulting Services, a leader in climate, environmental and sustainability advisory, is expanding its operations by establishing a new European subsidiary based in The Netherlands. This strategic move aims to leverage the growing demand for sustainability consulting services driven by EU and global regulations and increasing corporate commitments to environmental stewardship.

With the European Union's introduction of regulations, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which mandate rigorous sustainability standards and reporting requirements, there is now a compelling need for businesses to adopt sustainable practices and ensure transparency in their supply chains. SCS Consulting, with its deep knowledge of environmental standards and sustainability consulting, is uniquely positioned to meet these needs.

As part of its strategic activities, SCS Consulting will offer financial institutions Environmental Due Diligence services, aligned with the IFC Performance Standards and European environmental and social lending requirements. These specialized services for the financial sector will assist both financial institutions and their clients meet the highest levels of environmental and social compliance. For financial organizations, SCS Consulting will review client compliance with lender Performance Standards, ensuring that environmental risks are properly assessed and mitigated. For clients seeking financial services, SCS Consulting will provide guidance in preparing to meet these standards, supporting them in achieving compliance and securing financing. By doing so, SCS Consulting will support both sides in meeting their sustainability objectives and regulatory requirements.

In addition, the new European entity will focus on:



Sustainability Strategy Development: Helping businesses develop comprehensive strategies for compliance with regulations, circular economy initiatives, and decarbonization goals.

Supply Chain Transparency: Implementing traceability models and deforestation monitoring to ensure sustainable sourcing. Reputation and Brand Value through Sustainability: With the increasing demand from consumers and investors for sustainable products, this service is designed to help companies enhance their brand value through sustainability practices. Recognized attestations are key to demonstrating a company's commitment to these practices, serving as a seal of stakeholder trust.

“More and more companies are experiencing the challenges of complying with new and evolving regulations that are impacting every area of their business. There is a tremendous need for regulatory education and training, compliance implementation, and due diligence assessment support,” notes Jan Pierre Jarrin, Managing Director at SCS Consulting Europe.“Our Europe team will be focusing on supporting European companies and global businesses with operations in the EU, as well as those seeking to comply with international standards. We will assist these companies in developing strategies to meet the latest climate and environmental regulations and market demands, ensuring they remain competitive and sustainable on the global market.”

SCS Consulting provides a wide range of comprehensive sustainability solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses across Europe and globally. Our expertise spans a broad spectrum of sustainability and environmental standards, offering specialized services in sustainability reporting frameworks, including CDP, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). In addition, SCS Consulting will have a strong focus on regulatory compliance support, including the EUDR, CSRD, EU Taxonomy Regulation, and EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

“I am thrilled to announce the opening of our European consulting business to support the advisory needs of new and existing clients around the world, which is really the next logical step for the growth of SCS,” said Matt Rudolf, CEO of SCS Global Services.“We've developed an exceptional team of experts with decades of regulatory and technical experience to meet the ongoing sustainability and climate needs of companies based in Europe and as well as to support foreign companies selling goods and services into the European market.”

About SCS Consulting Services

SCS Consulting Services helps companies implement transformative sustainability solutions that drive meaningful change. SCS Consulting Services is the independent sustainability consulting arm of the Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) organization. Our experts leverage four decades of deep experience in sustainability and an unwavering commitment to scientific rigor, credibility, and transparency. We specialize in working closely with clients to build and execute on a sustainability strategy that both drives positive impacts and builds business resiliency in the face of a rapidly changing climate and business environment. Services include climate strategy, accounting and reporting, sustainability reporting, supply chain solutions, ESG management, due diligence and regulatory compliance services. SCS is a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

