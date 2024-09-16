Air Defenses Down 53 Russian Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 53 Shahed-131/136 attack drones that the Russians launched over Ukraine since the evening of September 15.

Ukrainian Air Forces reported this on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

From 20:00, September 15 to 6:00, September 16, the engineering of the Ukrainian Air Forces detected and tracked 56 attack drones (launched from Kursk and Yeisk).

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv region.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, air defense forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Forces and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the air defense combat, 53 enemy attack UAVs were shot down across Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Three other drones were lost in location in several regions.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or consequences.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, overnight, September 16, 20 Russian drones were downed on approach to Kyiv.