Kuwait Moi Ensures Student Safety, Traffic Smoothness With Back To School Season
9/16/2024 2:23:12 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- With the start of the new school year, Ministry of Interior personnel are working diligently to ensure smoothness of traffic flow, and safety of students and all road-goers.
The Ministry, through its campaign, aims to raise awareness on security and traffic, as well as provide students with the necessary instructions to guarantee their wellbeing. (end)
