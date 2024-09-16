Kuwait Moi Ensures Student Safety, Traffic Smoothness With Back To School Season

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hamad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- With the start of the new school year, of Interior personnel are working diligently to ensure smoothness of traffic flow, and safety of students and all road-goers.

The Ministry, through its campaign, aims to raise awareness on security and traffic, as well as provide students with the necessary instructions to guarantee their wellbeing. (end)

