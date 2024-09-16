Fourth Summit On Education Alliances Inaugurated By Sandeep Marwah In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The 4th Summit on Education Alliances, organized by the Centre for Education Growth and Research (CEGR), took place at Hotel Eros, New Delhi. The summit, aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in India's education sector, saw participation from prominent educational institutions from across the country.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Past President of CEGR, and now a mentor for CEGR, inaugurated the event alongside T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), who served as the Chief Guest. During his address, Dr. Marwah emphasized the vital role of education in shaping the future of the nation, remarking,“Education's purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one. If anything can take India to new heights, it is education.”



The event was attended by a wide array of educational leaders, including Prof. Dr. G.D. Yadav, President of CEGR, and Ravish Roshan, Director of CEGR. Discussions at the summit revolved around enhancing higher education in India and the importance of alliances between institutions to drive growth and research in the sector.



A unique feature of the summit was the opportunity for institutions to meet, greet, and sign Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) to promote collaboration. These MOUs focus on sharing resources, knowledge, and support in order to strengthen the education system across India.



AAFT University, a key participant at the summit, also showcased its commitment to educational excellence and actively engaged in discussions about enhancing collaboration within the Indian education sector.



The 4th Summit on Education Alliances was a grand success, furthering CEGR's mission to unite institutions in a collective effort to advance the country's educational landscape.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+911204831143