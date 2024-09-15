Zionist Drone Falls In Lebanese Village

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Sept 16 (NNN-NNA) – A Zionist drone fell in the Wazzani area, in south-eastern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources confirmed, yesterday.

“The drone was not exposed to gunfire, and it seems that it fell due to a technical malfunction,” said the sources.

Earlier in the day, the fallen drone dropped leaflets over the Lebanese border village of Wazzani and surrounding areas, calling on residents to evacuate to the north of the town of Khiam.

The office of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), headquartered in the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura, said, it was informed by the Zionist army that, dropping the leaflets was an unauthorised action, under the order of a brigadier general, rather than a decision by the Zionist military or regime.

The Zionist army is investigating the incident, according to UNIFIL.

The incident took place as the regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested yesterday that, the regime may escalate its actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA