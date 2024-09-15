Zelensky Awards 48 Ukrainian Defenders
9/15/2024 7:17:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored 28 defenders of Ukraine with state awards.
The corresponding decree, No.630/2024 of September 14, was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.
According to the document, the President awarded the defenders for their courage in defending Ukraine's state Sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.
The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi,“For Courage,” medals“For Military Service to Ukraine” and“To the Defender of the Fatherland”.
As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky announced he had signed a decree on awarding state decorations to tankers on the occasion of their professional holiday.
The Day of the Tank Troops of Ukraine is marked on September 14, according to a presidential decree of September 9, 2023. Previously, the holiday was celebrated every year on the second Sunday of September as the Tankmen Day.
