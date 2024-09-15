IL CAZAR Launches New Phase Of The Crest After EGP 11.8Bn Sales At Safia Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) IL CAZAR for Urban Development is preparing to launch the second phase of its The Crest project in New Cairo, with expected total sales reaching EGP 4bn. This will be part of their participation in the Cityscape exhibition. The company will also offer special deals for the Safia, Creek Town, and Go Heliopolis projects.

The second phase of The Crest project is set to include 200 units, comprising residential apartments, duplexes, villas, and townhouses, with sizes ranging from 85 to 330 sqm. These units feature distinctive architectural designs by the office of architect Raef Fahmy. All units will offer stunning views of the green spaces and water features that cover 83% of the project area, which spans 158 feddans.

IL CAZAR has achieved sales of EGP 5bn in the project since the beginning of this year, out of a total expected sales of EGP 4bn for 2024. The company is set to complete construction of the project, with an investment of EGP 30bn, within the next three and a half years starting from this year. The handover of the project's units is scheduled to begin in 2027.

As for the Safia project, the company's latest development, it is a residential and hotel project located at Kilometer 186 on the North Coast in the Ras El Hekma area. The project spans 180 feddans, with a total investment reaching EGP 60bn.

The project's built-up area is 15% of the total space, with the remaining area allocated for artificial lakes, green spaces, and amenities. The project is scheduled for completion in 2029.

The company has so far achieved sales of EGP 11.8bn.

At the Cityscape exhibition, from 25 to 28 September, IL CAZAR will offer special promotions across all its projects. One is the Creek Town project, a residential development spanning 100 feddans in the First Settlement. The project, with a built-up area of approximately 20%, features 1,500 diverse residential units, including apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and villas, with sizes ranging from 120 to 400 sqm.

The total investment for Creek Town is EGP 11bn. The company has achieved sales of EGP 5bn this year, out of a targeted EGP 4bn for 2024. Construction on the project, managed by Shaddad Construction, is 95% complete, and the company has begun delivering units this year.

The Go Heliopolis project, the first residential complex in the Heliopolis district, covers an area of 18,000 sqm with a total investment of EGP 5bn. It is a mixed-use development combining residential, commercial, and administrative spaces.

Il Cazar has successfully delivered 246 units in Go Heliopolis, which includes 1,000 units in total, ranging from residential, administrative, and commercial to medical units, with various sizes to meet diverse client needs. The company has achieved EGP 2bn in sales this year, out of a targeted EGP 2bn.

Il Cazar Urban Development is developing eight projects across residential, commercial, and administrative sectors on nearly 1,400 feddans in East Cairo and the North Coast. This year, the company has delivered approximately 500 residential units and 100 commercial and administrative units, with plans to deliver 1,000 others by the end of 2025.