FM, Georgian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties
Date
9/15/2024 2:04:20 PM
Amman, Sept. 15 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi met Sunday with Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors.
The two ministers affirmed their commitment to exploring broader opportunities for cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, and investment
fields.
They emphasized the need to capitalize on opportunities to increase tourism
exchange, which is expected to expand significantly with the upcoming opening of the Georgian Cultural Center in the Baptism Site area, whose construction is expected to begin before the end of this year.
Safadi and Darchiashvili also discussed regional and international situations, particularly efforts to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and end the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.
Safadi stressed that stopping the aggression on Gaza and the escalation against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem is the first step to preventing the region from sliding into a regional war.
The two ministers also discussed efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and its regional and international repercussions.
They underscored the importance of respecting and applying international law under a unified standard to safeguard the international system and multilateral work.
The ministers agreed to hold a round of political consultations soon to identify cooperation priorities between the two countries.
