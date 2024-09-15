Russians Hit High-Rise Building In Kharkiv, At Least Three Wounded
Date
9/15/2024 10:10:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers attacked Kharkiv, three people have been wounded.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“The occupiers attacked Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, at the moment there are three wounded,” Syniehubov said.
Read also:
KAB strike on Yampil
: two killed and six wounded, including child
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also informs about the attack on Kharkiv.
“A multi-storey residential building was hit. Fire , destruction. Information about the victims will be forthcoming,” Terekhov said.
Earlier, he reported repeated launches of enemy guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv.
As reported by the agency, yesterday the enemy hit a village in Kharkiv region with MLRS in the afternoon: a woman was killed and two wounded .
MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108675593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.