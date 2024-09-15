Russians Hit High-Rise Building In Kharkiv, At Least Three Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers attacked Kharkiv, three people have been wounded.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers attacked Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, at the moment there are three wounded,” Syniehubov said.

KAB strike on: two killed and six wounded, including child

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov also informs about the attack on Kharkiv.

“A multi-storey residential building was hit. Fire , destruction. Information about the victims will be forthcoming,” Terekhov said.

Earlier, he reported repeated launches of enemy guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv.

As reported by the agency, yesterday the enemy hit a village in Kharkiv region with MLRS in the afternoon: a woman was killed and two wounded .