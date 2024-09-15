Holabird Will Hold A Two-Day Collectors Corner Timed Auction, Online-Only, September 21St & 22Nd

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reno, NV, USA, September 14, 2024 -- A rare 1874-CC (Carson City) U.S. $20 Liberty Head coin and a Civil War Scott Confederate #3 2-cent green on drop postal letter cover, both in Fine/Very Fine condition, are expected star lots in a two-day Collectors Corner timed auction planned for September 21st and 22nd by Holabird Western Americana Collections, starting at 8 am Pacific time both days.



Holabird Western Americana Collections has capitalized on the recent success of their timed auctions – in which rare but lesser expensive items in a multitude of collecting categories come up for bid with a starting price of just ten dollars on every lot in the catalog. Online bidding will be facilitated by iCollector (Holabird's preferred platform) and LiveAuctioneers.



The 1874-CC U.S. $20 Liberty Head gold coin is the superstar lot of Day 1, with a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$10,000. The coin is one of just 115,085 minted, and is 90 percent gold and 10 percent copper. The Scott Confederate #3 2-cent green on drop postal letter cover has a Mar. 30 cancel and comes with a COA from the Confederate Stamp Alliance (est. $2,000-$4,000).



Day 1, on Saturday, September 21st, will feature art (etchings, lithographs, prints, silkscreens, serigraphs, paintings and drawings); American Indian wall art; 3D art (sculpture, beadwork, jewelry, carvings and effigies); basketry, pottery and artifacts; dealer supplies; jewelry; exonumia (pins and buttons); police badges and buttons; firefighting memorabilia; and badges.



Also up for bid on Day 1 will be fraternal organizations; World's Fair / Expositions; medals and so-called dollars; gaming (casino tokens and poker chips); numismatic replicas; bullion; coins and currency; mining (by location); photography; political; Black Americana; Civil War; World Wars; military; crime and punishment; hunting and fishing; sports; children's items and more.



A group of five 2006 $5 U.S. solid gold American Eagle coins, each one 1/10 ounce of gold and all five housed in a hard plastic case labeled“United States Gold Vault”, should bring $1,200-$2,500. Also, five rolls (100 coins total) of Walking Liberty half-dollars, graded good to very fine, will be sold together as one lot (est. $1,200-$1,500); and a group of five very pretty Swiss 20 Franc gold bullion coins dated 1927, 1930, 1935 (two) and 1947, should make $2,000-$3,000.



A rare exchange note from Alsop & Co., one of the earliest San Francisco banks, dated June 4, 1856, issued to Duncan, Sherman & Co., with a nice vignette of three sailing ships, is expected to garner $700-$2,000; while two early Arizona scrip notes for Stafford Hudson & Co. Bankers from the 1800s, one for $10 and one for $20, in mint condition, should command $400-$800.



An original oil painting by the Navajo artist Elriggs Allen (Arizona, b. 1977), titled Saved Seeds, 41 1⁄2 inches by 53 inches, inscribed on verso in the Navajo tradition the Yei-be-ches, carries an estimate of $900-$3,000. Also, two framed 1946 watercolor paintings of the Sierra Madre, each one measuring 18 1⁄2 inches by 13 inches, minus frames, will be sold as one lot (est. $450-$800).



An original World War II bonds poster (“Doing All You Can, Brother? / Buy War Bonds”), with a graphic of a head-bandaged soldier, in nice condition, 40 inches by 28 inches should realize $400-$800; while a group of four Arizona mining stereoviews from three different companies, dating to the late 19th/early 20th century, one of them very rare, has an estimate of $400-$700.



Internet bidding will be provided exclusively by iCollector. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Color catalogs are available by calling 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859.



Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.



To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections, and the two-day, online-only timed auction planned for Sept. 21st and 22nd, beginning at 8 am Pacific time each day, please visit

