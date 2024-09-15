Eternal Symbol Of Brotherhood: September 15 Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
September 15 marks the anniversary of the liberation of
Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, from Armenian-Dashnak-Bolshevik forces.
106 years ago, when the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was declared
on May 28, 1918, Baku was under the Occupation of the
Bolshevik-Armenian armed forces of the Baku Soviet led by Stepan
Shaumyan. As a result, the national government temporarily
relocated to Ganja. On June 10, 1918, the Bolshevik-Dashnak army of
the Baku Soviet launched an offensive towards Ganja with the aim of
permanently ending the activities of the Azerbaijani
government.
During the military operations, the Muslim population in the
affected areas suffered plundering and genocide. On June 23, the
Azerbaijani government declared martial law. At this time, the
Caucasus Islamic Army, commanded by Nuri Pasha, turned the tide of
the war in the battles around Goychay. The advance of the Baku
Soviet troops towards Ganja was halted, and the Caucasus Islamic
Army began a counteroffensive towards Baku.
The Caucasus Islamic Army and the Azerbaijani Democratic
Republic's national army liberated Baku from the "Central Caspian
Dictatorship" government's Esers and Menshevik military units and
the British expeditionary force. Subsequently, the Azerbaijan
Democratic Republic, declared on May 28, 1918, moved its government
from Ganja to Baku.
Historical records indicate that nearly a thousand Turkish
soldiers and officers and over five thousand Azerbaijani citizens
perished in the battles for Baku's liberation. This event
represents a crucial period in Azerbaijan's struggle for
independence.
The sacrifices made by Azerbaijani and Turkish fighters during
the battle reflect the deeply rooted friendship and brotherhood
between the two peoples. The leaders and participants of this
battle, as well as the Turkish soldiers, gave their lives for
Azerbaijan's independence and freedom.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye relationship was
further strengthened by this historical event. The affirmation of
the phrase“one nation, two states,” based on national, historical,
and logical grounds, is reflected today in the joint activities,
unshakable brotherhood, and alliance of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
Recall that just three years before the September 15 events,
Azerbaijani soldiers had come to the aid of their Turkish brothers
at Gallipoli and attained martyrdom on that land.
These memories, inherited by Turkiye and Azerbaijan, enriched
the concept of brotherhood with new content in subsequent years and
played a significant role in the destiny of one nation, two states.
The joint struggle for independence and historical friendship of
Azerbaijan and Turkiye demonstrate that their unity remains a great
force and that this brotherhood will continue indefinitely.
September 15 serves as a symbol of these historical bonds and
shared heroism, further strengthening the brotherhood between the
two peoples.
In September 1919, a grand monument was laid at the present
Martyrs' Lane to immortalize the memory of Turkish martyrs.
However, the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in April
1920 prevented the completion of this monument. Nevertheless, the
Azerbaijani people have always honored the heroism and sacrifices
made by the Turkish army in liberating Baku.
After Azerbaijan restored its state independence, a monument was
erected in 1999 at Martyrs' Lane in honor of the Caucasus Islamic
Army.
The liberation of Baku on September 15, 1918, remains one of the
glorious chapters in the history of Azerbaijan-Turkiye friendship
and brotherhood.
On this occasion, the leaders and citizens of both countries
honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Baku's liberation
and reaffirm the everlasting nature of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye
brotherhood.
