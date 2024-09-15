Eternal Symbol Of Brotherhood: September 15 Events

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

September 15 marks the anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, from Armenian-Dashnak-Bolshevik forces. 106 years ago, when the Azerbaijan Republic was declared on May 28, 1918, Baku was under the of the Bolshevik-Armenian of the Baku Soviet led by Stepan Shaumyan. As a result, the national temporarily relocated to Ganja. On June 10, 1918, the Bolshevik-Dashnak of the Baku Soviet launched an offensive towards Ganja with the aim of permanently ending the activities of the Azerbaijani government.

During the military operations, the Muslim population in the affected areas suffered plundering and genocide. On June 23, the Azerbaijani government declared martial law. At this time, the Caucasus Islamic Army, commanded by Nuri Pasha, turned the tide of the war in the battles around Goychay. The advance of the Baku Soviet troops towards Ganja was halted, and the Caucasus Islamic Army began a counteroffensive towards Baku.

The Caucasus Islamic Army and the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic's national army liberated Baku from the "Central Caspian Dictatorship" government's Esers and Menshevik military units and the British expeditionary force. Subsequently, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, declared on May 28, 1918, moved its government from Ganja to Baku.

Historical records indicate that nearly a thousand Turkish soldiers and officers and over five thousand Azerbaijani citizens perished in the battles for Baku's liberation. This event represents a crucial period in Azerbaijan's struggle for independence.

The sacrifices made by Azerbaijani and Turkish fighters during the battle reflect the deeply rooted friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples. The leaders and participants of this battle, as well as the Turkish soldiers, gave their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and freedom.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Turkiye relationship was further strengthened by this historical event. The affirmation of the phrase“one nation, two states,” based on national, historical, and logical grounds, is reflected today in the joint activities, unshakable brotherhood, and alliance of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Recall that just three years before the September 15 events, Azerbaijani soldiers had come to the aid of their Turkish brothers at Gallipoli and attained martyrdom on that land.

These memories, inherited by Turkiye and Azerbaijan, enriched the concept of brotherhood with new content in subsequent years and played a significant role in the destiny of one nation, two states. The joint struggle for independence and historical friendship of Azerbaijan and Turkiye demonstrate that their unity remains a great force and that this brotherhood will continue indefinitely. September 15 serves as a symbol of these historical bonds and shared heroism, further strengthening the brotherhood between the two peoples.

In September 1919, a grand monument was laid at the present Martyrs' Lane to immortalize the memory of Turkish martyrs. However, the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in April 1920 prevented the completion of this monument. Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani people have always honored the heroism and sacrifices made by the Turkish army in liberating Baku.

After Azerbaijan restored its state independence, a monument was erected in 1999 at Martyrs' Lane in honor of the Caucasus Islamic Army.

The liberation of Baku on September 15, 1918, remains one of the glorious chapters in the history of Azerbaijan-Turkiye friendship and brotherhood.

On this occasion, the leaders and citizens of both countries honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Baku's liberation and reaffirm the everlasting nature of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherhood.