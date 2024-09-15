The Middle East crisis that wasn't

David P. Goldman reports that despite expectations, Iran has not retaliated against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, due to Iran's inability to confront Israel and pressure from China and Russia. Israel faces ongoing challenges with reservist training and manpower.

