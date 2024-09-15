Azerbaijan Premier League: 6Th Round To Conclude With Two Matches

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In the Azerbaijan Premier League, the 6th round will conclude today with two matches, Azernews reports.

The first match of the day will see“Zire” hosting“Neftchi.” The game, managed by Elchin Mesiyev, will start at 18:00 at the Zire Sports Complex stadium.

The last match of the round will take place at Respublika Arena.“Turan Tovuz” will face“Sabah” away. The match will start at 20:30, with Aliyar Agayev serving as the head referee.

Azerbaijan Premier League

6th Round

September 15

18:00.“Zire” –“Neftchi”

Referees: Elchin Mesiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Akbar Ahmedov.

VAR: Nicat Ismayilli.

AVAR: Kamran Bayramov.

Referee Inspector: Imanxan Sultani.

AFFA Representative: Seymur Selimli.

Zire Sports Complex.

20:30.“Sabah” –“Turan Tovuz”

Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Zeynal Zeynalov, Akif Amirali, Farid Hajiyev.

VAR: Inqilab Mammadov.

AVAR: Teymur Teymurov.

Referee Inspector: Omer Pashayev.

AFFA Representative: Emin Jafarov.

Bank Respublika Arena.

Note that in other matches of the round, "Araz-Nakhchivan" defeated "Kapaz," "Shamaxi" narrowly won against "Sumgayit," and “Qarabagh” secured a 2:1 victory over“Səbail.”