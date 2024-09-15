عربي


Rock In Rio 2024: This Sunday’S Stellar Line-Up


9/15/2024 5:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio 2024 wraps up its first weekend on Sunday, September 15, with unforgettable performances from rock and heavy metal giants.

Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, and Deep Purple will headline the event . On the World Stage, Paralamas do Sucesso kicks off an evening of must-see shows.

Meanwhile, the Sunset Stage will feature Barão Vermelho and Planet Hemp with special guest Pitty.

The festival continues to draw massive crowds, celebrating its 40-year legacy. Organizers expect 700,000 attendees by the event's conclusion.

Below, you'll find the complete line-up for this exciting Sunday.


World Stage


  • 4:40 PM - Paralamas do Sucesso
  • 7:00 PM - Journey
  • 9:15 PM - Evanescence
  • 12:00 AM - Avenged Sevenfold

Sunset Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Barão Vermelho
  • 5:50 PM - Planet Hemp invites Pitty
  • 8:10 PM - Incubus
  • 10:45 PM - Deep Purple

New Dance Order Stage

  • 10:00 PM - Ruback
  • 11:30 PM - Binaryh
  • 1:00 AM - Mila Journée
  • 2:30 AM - Artbat

Espaço Favela Stage

  • 4:00 PM - Ster
  • 7:00 PM - MC Hariel
  • 9:00 PM - MC Poze do Rodo

Global Village Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Larissa Luz
  • 5:30 PM - Terra Celta invites Orquestra Refugi
  • 7:15 PM - Anees

Supernova Stage

  • 3:00 PM - The Mönic invites Eskrota
  • 5:00 PM - Black Pantera
  • 7:30 PM - Crypta
  • 8:30 PM - Dead Fish

The Rio Times

