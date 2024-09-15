Rock in Rio 2024: This Sunday's Stellar Line-up

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rock in Rio 2024 wraps up its first weekend on Sunday, September 15, with unforgettable performances from rock and giants.



Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, and Deep Purple will headline the event . On the World Stage, Paralamas do Sucesso kicks off an evening of must-see shows.



Meanwhile, the Sunset Stage will feature Barão Vermelho and Planet Hemp with special guest Pitty.



The festival continues to draw massive crowds, celebrating its 40-year legacy. Organizers expect 700,000 attendees by the event's conclusion.



Below, you'll find the complete line-up for this exciting Sunday.





World Stage







4:40 PM - Paralamas do Sucesso



7:00 PM - Journey



9:15 PM - Evanescence

12:00 AM - Avenged Sevenfold







3:30 PM - Barão Vermelho



5:50 PM - Planet Hemp invites Pitty



8:10 PM - Incubus

10:45 PM - Deep Purple







10:00 PM - Ruback



11:30 PM - Binaryh



1:00 AM - Mila Journée

2:30 AM - Artbat







4:00 PM - Ster



7:00 PM - MC Hariel

9:00 PM - MC Poze do Rodo







3:30 PM - Larissa Luz



5:30 PM - Terra Celta invites Orquestra Refugi

7:15 PM - Anees







3:00 PM - The Mönic invites Eskrota



5:00 PM - Black Pantera



7:30 PM - Crypta

8:30 PM - Dead Fish



Sunset Stage
New Dance Order Stage
Espaço Favela Stage
Global Village Stage
Supernova Stage