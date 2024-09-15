(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > Mair Group for Strategic Investments Launches Operations in Abu Dhabi - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Mair Group for Strategic Investments announced the launch of its operations in Abu Dhabi, to utilize its potential in developing businesses within key economic sectors.

Mair Group's investment portfolio includes a number of major local institutions and companies, including the Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, which was launched in 1980, and then expanded after its merger with Al Ain, Dalma, and Al Dhafra Cooperative Societies in 2023, based on the decision issued by the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi,to enhance its role in economic and social development.

Under the umbrella of Mair Group is Makani Real Estate Company, which operates a diverse chain of community shopping centers in the emirate, and SPAR for retail, which has been operating in Abu Dhabi for more than ten years and aspires to expand in the Middle East region.

The group operates according to a vertical integration model, which ensures quality standards and the sustainability of supply chains, in fulfillment of its mission to enhance the country's economic position and its commitment to contributing to the well-being of society, in addition to its efforts to support the UAE's food security strategy.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mair Group, said:“The launch of the group represents a pioneering step that enhances the contribution of national institutions to enhancing the economic position of the United Arab Emirates, and achieving the well-being and sustainable development of society in line with the vision of our wise leadership. Mair Group is committed to the main directions of the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which is based on facilitating food trade and diversifying its import sources.”

“At Mair Group, we look forward to achieving our ambitions through strategic partnerships with institutions that are consistent with our vision and goals, and we will work to transfer global experiences, sponsor innovations, and employ smart solutions to enhance strategic capabilities in the food and retail sectors, and invest in the commercial real estate sector and related businesses, with a focus on qualifying national cadres to contribute to supporting these efforts and actively participating in the development of retail trade and achieving food security for the country.”

Mr. Nayhan Hamad Bal Rakkad Al Ameri also assumes the position of Managing Director and CEO of Mair Group to lead the group's ambitious expansion strategy locally and regionally. Mr. Nayhan Hamad Bal Rakkad Al Ameri previously held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Cooperative Society, and employs his extensive experience at the highest levels of the retail sector to achieve these ambitions.

In turn, he said:“The launch of Mair Group represents an important milestone for the sector, as it allows the major institutions under the umbrella of the group to build on its long history and successful journey and work to unify efforts to make a prominent impact in the food sector, and seize new opportunities in related sectors across the supply chains,relying on our expertise in this field and our strategic approach to investment.”

He added:“Inspired by the directives of our wise leadership, we have set a specific goal of empowering society in the UAE by developing a solid economic system for our operational activities in the food sector, while at the same time working to expand our portfolio and actively contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE's National Food Security Strategy.”

Mair Group is one of the five largest food companies in the United Arab Emirates, and its total revenues reached 2.34 billion dirhams in 2023. The group has more than 120 food shopping destinations and more than 12 community shopping centers in the country, where it provides its services to more than 65,000 customers daily, with an occupancy rate of 90% across 320,000 square meters of commercial space.

The group's plans include increasing its market share, expanding the scope of its shopping destinations, taking advantage of digital e-commerce opportunities, and continuing to explore new activities that are consistent with its core operations.

The group is working to secure strategic locations for new shopping destinations to complement its current network of assets, to become major destinations that attract customers, in addition to acquiring companies that are consistent with the company's vision in a way that achieves integration for its operations in the food sector and related retail trade.

Mair Group is interested in sustainable investments aimed at driving companies towards success and sustainable growth of their businesses, in the UAE and the region.

In addition to Mair Group's successful contribution to achieving food security in the country, it continues its efforts to support local communities through initiatives and partnerships. The group is committed to attracting Emirati competencies and working to develop the capabilities and expertise of the young Emirati generation and rely on its capabilities. The group succeeded in providing its cadres with 92 citizens during 2023, and it has drawn up an ambitious plan to attract 400 Emirati employees during the next three years.

The group looks forward to taking advantage of Abu Dhabi's stable, diversified, and prosperous economy to support its core retail business, enhance its presence in the local market and the region, and expand its business to a range of similar commercial activities in the future.

ABOUT MAIR GROUP:

MAIR Group is a leading organization that aims to elevate the economic and social wellbeing of the UAE by injecting global expertise, nurturing innovations, and deploying smart solutions to build strategic value in the food, commercial real estate, and associated sectors. Our approach to investments goes beyond financial input; we strategically partner with businesses, providing hands-on guidance to unlock hidden value and foster growth. Under the MAIR Group umbrella, ADCOOP has grown to become one of the UAE's leading food retailers, significantly expanding its footprint to operate an extensive network of over 120 food retail stores across the UAE. MAKANI Commercial Real Estate, a cornerstone of the MAIR Group, Makani is a distinguished leader in the acquisition, development, and operation of community centers, prominently known as“Makani Malls” across the UAE.