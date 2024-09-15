(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, September 12, 2024 – Ford has carried its robust sales momentum forward from 2023 into the first half of 2024, delivering an impressive 15% year-on-year growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Looking ahead, Ford is on track to achieve even greater success with sales for 2024 expected to double compared to 2022. This outstanding performance reinforces Ford’s standing as the 5th largest OEM in the Kingdom, further solidifying the company’s leadership in the Saudi automotive sector.



“The Saudi growth story over the past couple of years has been nothing short of spectacular, with substantial public and private sector investment and high non-oil growth creating the ideal conditions for a robust automotive market. This fertile environment for growth has played a pivotal role Ford’s success in the region and reflects our strengthened commitment to the Kingdom.” said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East.



Ford’s two valued distributor partners in the Kingdom, Al-Jazirah Vehicles Agencies Co. (AJVA) and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. (MYNM), have played a pivotal role in driving the brand’s growth across the Kingdom. Together, they have contributed to 57% of Ford's total business in the Middle East during the first half of the year.



Paying tribute to their invaluable contribution, Ravichandran stated, “The dedication and strategic efforts of our Saudi distributor partners over the past few years have not only resulted in record-breaking sales for Ford in Saudi Arabia but have also allowed the brand to recognized as the fastest-growing large OEM in the Kingdom.”



Customer-Centric Focus

Ford prioritizes a customer-centric approach by transforming the vehicle ownership experience, making it easier, more convenient, and personalized to meet individual needs. The Ford Guest Experience helps dealers ensure a superior customer experience for sales and service and puts customers at the center of everything they do whether they own a Ford or looking to purchase one.



Ford is dedicated to providing a seamless and convenient experience from purchase to ongoing service for all of its customers with a commitment to “always-on" support throughout ownership whether it be enhancing the ownership journey with online resources like the Learning Hub that provides how-to videos for various vehicle features or its new digital sales tool on iPad for exploring vehicle features, a service that will soon be available in the Kingdom.

In addition, Ford offers convenient online booking, pickup and delivery options, and an expedited Express Service for routine maintenance together with a reassuring Vehicle Off Road (VOR) support program. VOR support ensures quick repairs and support for vehicles requiring assistance and is reinforced with Ford Dealerview® platform that aims to minimize downtime and improve communication between dealerships, Ford, and its customers.



Ford's commitment to providing exceptional customer service, its reputation built on trust, reliability, and outstanding performance, combined with a compelling lineup across various segments, led to record-breaking sales in 2023 with projections indicating even greater achievements in 2024.



Flagship Products and Icons



The Ford Taurus, a name synonymous with excellence, is buoyed by its remarkable 77% sales increase in 2023 to secure its position as the second best-selling vehicle in the sedan segment. Its enduring popularity stems from its reputation as a top choice for families, offering a smooth, comfortable ride, cutting-edge safety features, and a spacious interior perfect for the daily commute, school runs, and excursions. Seamlessly integrating reliable safety features, navigation and in-car entertainment, the fuel-efficient 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine delivers a confident and economically savvy driving experience.

In 2023, Ford made significant strides, with the Ford Territory receiving widespread acclaim and increasing sales by over 15% so far this year versus the same period in 2023. Since its launch just 21 months ago, the Ford Territory has swiftly become the segment leader, ranking number one in the Small Utility segment for 2023 and continues its dominance into 2024. The Ford Territory, the perfect choice for those seeking a stylish, capable, and technology-packed SUV, redefines the Small Utility Vehicle segment with its unique blend of style, space, and performance. It offers sleek design, spacious interior, a powerful 1.8L GTDI EcoBoost® engine and intuitive connectivity with advanced driver-assist technologies.



The Ford Mustang remains the top sports car in Saud Arabia, continuing its legacy as a the ultimate sportscar, the seventh generation Mustang honors its iconic design features while incorporating stylish modern touches. Beneath the hood, a potent 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine offers impressive performance, available with either a 10-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission. Inside the cockpit, a fighter jet-inspired design blends cutting-edge technology with driver-centric features. The Mustang effortlessly combines extreme power, style, and technology to deliver an exhilarating driving experience. Ford is excited to launch the Mustang GTD, a track-inspired supercar designed for high-end customers who crave the thrill of speed. Inspired by the track-only Mustang GT3 race car, the Mustang GTD is engineered to be the quickest roadgoing Mustang ever, targeting more than 800 HP powered by a 5.2L V8 Engine. This street-legal supercar features game-changing technology and delivers a thrilling driving experience that embodies the iconic Mustang soul. This phenomenal Mustang, based on the base of the GT3, will launch in 2025.



Ford is experiencing substantial sales growth in the commercial vehicle market, particularly with models like the Ford Transit, Super Duty, and the Ford Ranger. The Ford Ranger holds its place as the Kingdom’s best-selling SUV, a tough and capable pickup truck, blending robust design, powerful engine options, advanced off-road capabilities, and a comfortable interior designed to handle both work and leisure. To meet this growing demand, Ford has established a new and dedicated Commercial Vehicles team focused on serving the unique needs of fleet operators, modifiers, and specialized businesses in the Kingdom for continued success in this growing market segment.



The recently introduced Ford Everest has quickly climbed to the number three spot in the highly competitive Medium Traditional Utility segment, showcasing Ford’s rapid market gains and unwavering commitment to delivering vehicles that resonate with the needs of our customers. An adventure-ready SUV designed with both rugged capability and interior comfort in mind, the Next Gen Everest boasts a bold, contemporary exterior while inside, offers a refined and quiet sanctuary for up to seven passengers, with premium materials, ambient lighting, and flexible seating configurations. It is packed with the latest advanced technological features, including a large touchscreen with Ford's SYNC4A system, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless charging dock. Powered by either a 2.3L EcoBoost petrol or a 2.0L Single-Turbo diesel engine, the Everest delivers strong performance for both on- and off-road adventures, combining capability, comfort, and safety to deliver an exceptional driving experience.



Harnessing Momentum



In light of this outstanding performance and the growing significance of Saudi Arabia within Ford's strategy, Ford has solidified its team in Saudi by announcing the appointments of Amith Shetty as the KSA Country director, and Talal Al Amri as the new Regional Sales Manager in Saudi Arabia. These appointments reflect Ford’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s long-term vision, to its two distributor partners, to all its future and existing Saudi customers, and to harnessing the immense growth potential within the automotive industry.

Commenting on the new appointments, Ravichandran stated, “These new appointments underscore our commitment to the national automotive industry, and I am confident that Amith Shetty and Talal Al Amri will not only sustain but accelerate our growth in Saudi Arabia, making significant contributions to the Kingdom’s transformative vision.”



Looking ahead, Ford will capitalize on growth opportunities for the much-anticipated Ford F-150 in the Middle East, and is laser focused on maintaining momentum for the Ford Territory, Ford Everest, and the newly launched Lincoln Nautilus, as well as leading in customer service, enhancing Ford Guest Experience journey, and launching connectivity in Saudi Arabia in 2025.





