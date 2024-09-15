UK’s national debt to almost triple over next 5 decades

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom's national debt is expected to almost triple over the next five decades, according to a projection by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). In its latest fiscal risks and sustainability report, the OBR warned of significant long-term challenges that will place the country’s public finances on an "unsustainable path" if major policy changes are not implemented. The report forecasts that, based on current policies and demographic trends, the UK's public debt will skyrocket from less than 100 percent of today to an alarming 274 percent by the mid-2070s.



A key driver behind this projected surge in debt is the economic impact of an aging population. The OBR emphasized that as the post-war "baby-boom" generation transitions into retirement, the UK will experience increased strain on public services, particularly in areas like pensions and healthcare. This demographic shift, coupled with declining birth rates, will result in a shrinking workforce. A smaller working population will place downward pressure on tax revenues, thereby creating a fiscal imbalance that will be difficult to manage without substantial policy interventions.



Climate change poses another significant fiscal challenge for the UK. The OBR highlighted that achieving the government's target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 will involve considerable financial outlay. Beyond this, the country will need to invest heavily in adapting to the effects of rising global temperatures and increasingly severe weather events. These necessary expenditures will add further pressure to the public budget, underscoring the financial complexities of addressing climate change in the coming decades.



Additionally, the report points to increasing global security risks as a factor that will elevate financial pressures on the UK. Both the current and previous governments have expressed intentions to raise defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP. With growing geopolitical instability and heightened tensions worldwide, including ongoing conflicts, the cost of maintaining national security is expected to rise. This, combined with other outlined factors, suggests a future in which the UK’s public finances will be under significant strain, necessitating strategic policy responses to avert fiscal unsustainability.

