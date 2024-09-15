Majid Al Futtaim Launches Aaouda Returnship Programme

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE - September 12, 2024: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, launched the Aaouda Returnship Programme with the aim of encouraging female UAE Nationals back into the workplace after extended career breaks.



A milestone in Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to empowering women in the private sector, the Aaouda Returnship Programme will provide Emirati women the foundation, guidance and flexibility needed to achieve their career aspirations while maintaining their personal responsibilities. The programme aims to create career opportunities tailored to support those who would like to re-enter the workforce after an extended career break and is in line with Majid Al Futtaim's collaboration with the UAE’s NAFIS Programme, which focuses on efforts to bring more UAE Nationals into private sector roles.



Viviana Alberu, Chief Human Capital Office at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, commented: “As a proud Emirati company, Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion and creating meaningful career opportunities for local talent has been a constant throughout its history. Today, that commitment has enabled Majid Al Futtaim to reach 11% Emiratisation across the Group, of which, 70% are women working at every level of the organisation. In support of the UAE’s mission to increase Emirati representation in the private sector and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s NAFIS goals, we are delighted to launch our Aaouda Returnship Programme, further empowering Emirati women by equipping them with the essential skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to confidently re-enter the workforce.”



The Aaouda programme consists of a structured six-part schedule that includes intensive skill development workshops, hands-on rotational assignments across key functions such as human capital marketing, finance, and information technology, as well as access to personalised mentorship and networking opportunities. Additionally, participants will benefit from ongoing support in technology upskilling and soft skills enhancement, ensuring they are well-prepared to navigate the evolving workplace.



Representatives of Majid Al Futtaim will be at the Ru’ya careers fair later this month, in a bid to connect with UAE Nationals that are interested in pursuing a career in the private sector. Anyone interested in hearing more about the Aaouda Returnship Programme, or other opportunities within Majid Al Futtaim, are encouraged to stop by stand Z4-2, Hall N•4 to discuss further.







MENAFN15092024003109013449ID1108674800