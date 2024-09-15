(MENAFNEditorial) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Lamar Holding and Asyad Group, the primary developers of the Haradh and Wudaihi Staff Complexes, are excited to announce the awarding of the Engineering, Procurement, and (EPC) contract to TOP Engineering/Shaanxi Construction Corporation, through their SPV (First Developers Development Company). This announcement coincides with the official groundbreaking ceremony, which marks the commencement of construction for the project. The development will deliver over 140,000 square meters of state-of-the-art residential facilities for 2,800 Aramco staff across the remote sites of Haradh and Wudaihi, with investments exceeding SAR 1.5 billion.



“We are honored to appoint TOP Engineering/Shaanxi Construction Corporation as our EPC contractor for this significant project,” said Hani Abdulhadi, Managing Director of Lamar Holding. “Their proven ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects on a global scale makes them the perfect partner for this ambitious development.”



The Haradh and Wudaihi Staff Housing Complexes are an integral part of Aramco’s vision to provide high-quality, modern living accommodations for its remote employees. The development will feature cutting-edge residential units, recreational facilities, and sustainable energy solutions. The total built-up area will exceed 140,000 square meters, making it one of the largest staff housing developments in the region.



“This groundbreaking ceremony not only symbolizes the start of construction but also our collective commitment to excellence,” said Faisal Al Sayed, Deputy Chairman of Asyad Group. “With Top Engineering/ Shaanxi Construction Corporation as our trusted EPC partner, we are confident that we will deliver an exceptional living environment for Aramco’s staff.”





