Almodovar Wins Top Venice Prize For End-Of-Life Film

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar poses with the Golden Lion for Best Film he reveived for 'The Room Next Door' during a photocall following the award ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival on Saturday at Venice Lido (AFP photo)

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar poses with the Golden Lion for Best Film he reveived for 'The Room Next Door' during a photocall following the award ceremony of the 81st Venice Film Festival on Saturday at Venice Lido (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) VENICE - Spain's Pedro Almodovar won Venice's Golden Lion award on Saturday for his pro-euthanasia "The Room Next Door", with the acting prizes going to Nicole Kidman and Frenchman Vincent Lindon.

The female friendship end-of-life film starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore was Almodovar's first English-language feature-length film. In the film -- which like many of Almodovar's hinges on strong female characters -- Swinton plays a war correspondent suffering from terminal cancer. She asks her friend, played by Moore, to be at her side when she takes her own life. "I believe saying goodbye to this world cleanly and with dignity is a fundamental right of every human being," Almodovar told the audience after accepting his award. "It is not a political issue, but a human one.

He acknowledged that "this right goes against any religion or creed that has God as the only source of life".

"I would ask practitioners of any creed to respect and not intervene in individual decisions in this regard," said the prolific director, whose films in recent years have considered themes of death or physical decline.

President of the jury, French actor Isabelle Huppert, said the film tackled important issues thoughtfully and without melodrama. She paid tribute, too, to the performances of the two lead actors.

Almodovar was honoured by Venice with a career achievement award five years ago.

'My heart is broken'

Kidman was awarded the best actress award for her fearless turn as a CEO who has an affair with an intern in the erotic thriller "Babygirl", but she was unable to collect the prize following the sudden death of her mother.

"My heart is broken," said the Australian actress in a statement read onstage on her behalf by the film's Dutch director, Halina Reijn.

"I'm in shock, and I have to go to my family. But this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me, and she made me," she said.

Kidman was praised by critics during the 10-day festival for her no-holds-barred performance in the sexually explicit film about female desire and power relationships.

Veteran French actor Vincent Lindon won the best actor award for "The Quiet Son", in which he plays a single father struggling to prevent his teenage son from being swept up in far-right extremism.

He won against well-received performances from former Bond actor Daniel Craig in "Queer" and Adrien Brody in "The Brutalist". The Grand Jury Prize, considered a runner-up to the Golden Lion, went to Italian film "Vermiglio" from director Maura Delpero, which dealt with the effects of World War II on an isolated mountain village.

Stars galore

The winners were among 21 contenders vying for the top prize in a festival that swarmed with top Hollywood talent, from Angelina Jolie to George Clooney.

Venice's red carpet this season saw the likes of Lady Gaga, starring with Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to Todd Phillips' antihero film "Joker", as well as Brad Pitt, whose action comedy "Wolfs" with Clooney premiered out of competition. Jolie took on the role of opera diva Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's "Maria".

Films this year did not shy away from difficult subject matter, whether contemporary or historical.

Abortion ("April"), white supremacy ("The Order"), the Mafia ("Sicilian Letters"), and enforced disappearances and killings during Brazil's military dictatorship ("I'm Still Here") were all examined in the main competition films.

Several films explored war and its crushing repercussions, whether documentaries on the war in Ukraine or the conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Among the most controversial was "Russians at War" from Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, who went behind the lines of the Ukraine war with Russian soldiers. "Russian soldiers are not someone whose voices are heard," Trofimova told journalists ahead of the screening. But the film prompted outrage in Ukrainian cultural and political circles for its inclusion at Venice, with many casting it as a pro-Kremlin film seeking to whitewash Russia's assault. The festival also honoured American actress Sigourney Weaver and Australian director Peter Weir with lifetime achievement awards.