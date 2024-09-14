Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Timeline Of What Followed RG Kar Incident - From Protests To CBI Report On Sept 17

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Supreme Court on Monday set a deadline for the agitating doctors to resume services and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report on Tuesday, September 17. So far, five have been made, including one of prime accused Sanjay Roy. The hospital's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh has also been arrested in addition to two vendors and a security officer.

The case involved evidence tampering, irregularities, delay in registering the case, victim's parents blaming the over negligence and bribery , among others. Find out is how the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case evolved over the past month, from sexual assault, a broader“criminal nexus” to financial irregularities.

August 9

On August 9, 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in semi-naked condition on the fourth floor in the seminar hall of state-run RG KAR Medical College and Hospital. The medical examination revealed the victim sustained external and internal injuries in the sexual assault and was murdered. No FIR was filed for 14 hours.

Kolkata police arrested the accused civic volunteer Sanjay Roy after his“prolonged examination and confession of guilt.” This was when first protest by doctors broke out across West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek death penalty for assailant.

August 11

The West Bengal government transferred the Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, Sanjay Vashisth, over alleged lapses. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announces support to agitation in the case, calling for nationwide strike and halt to elective services.

August 12

West Bengal CM gave Kolkata Principal seven-day deadline to take appropriate steps in the case while RG Kar Principal, Sandip Ghosh, stepped down.

August 13

The Calcutta High Court took cognisance of the matter and termed the case“extremely gruesome” and urged the protesting doctors to resume service. The National Human Rights Commision also took suo moto cognisance. Ordering the former RG Kar Principal to take an extended leave, the Court transferred the case to the CBI, citing no progress. The CBI arrested the accused.

A CBI team comprising 25 members was formed to investigate the case. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee announced a protest rally.

August 15

A mob stormed into the state-run hospital on August 15 and vandalised the emergency department and nursing station. IMA called for a nationwide withdrawal of services for 24 hours on August 17.

August 16

Police arrested over 19 people over vandalism charges.

August 17

The National Commission for Women (NCW) alleged security lapses and tampering of evidence while the IMA sought Prime Minister's intervention. The Health Ministry vowed to form a committee to address security concerns of healthcare professionals and urged them to resume their duties.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Supreme Court posted the matter for hearing on August 20.

August 19

Sandip Ghosh was questioned by the CBI for the fourth consecutive day. The probe agency was granted permission to conduct a polygraph test on the accused.

August 20

A SC bench presided by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure safety and security of doctors. The SC also directed the state government and Kolkata Police to submit a status report.

August 21

The Centre directed the CISF to take over security at the state-run hospital. Meanwhile, Kolkata police suspended three officers over vandalism.

August 24

Lie-detection tests were conducted on the main accused, along with six others.

August 25

The CBI raided residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others.

August 26

The Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj announced the“Nabanna Abhijan” march on August 27 and sought West Bengal CM's resignation.

September 10

Protesting junior doctors turn down West Bengal government's invite for talks.

September 11

The state government rejected junior doctors' demands for the CM Mamata Banerjees presence and a live broadcast during talks.

September 14

The CBI arrested former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and a Kolkata police officer over delays in the registration of FIR and missing evidence.