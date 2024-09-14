Caribbean Wellness Day 2024

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Dr Lisa Indar

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) is one of the regional responses geared towards increasing awareness and promoting measures among CARICOM Member States and their populations, to address the epidemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which continue to severely impact the health, and development of the Caribbean region.

This year, Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) will be celebrated on Saturday 14 September 2024.

The theme is – Power Through Collective Action: Good is Our Right.

“ Your health is your wealth” has been repeated so often that it almost seems clichéd. However, the truth of this powerful message is undeniable across all geographic borders and cultures. The reality is... NO ONE can truly enjoy life without good health. It is, therefore, very sad when we see millions of people, globally, struggle to achieve good health.

At home in the Caribbean, we are facing a critical challenge-the highest burden from non- communicable diseases, among developing nations in the Americas. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes are not just health problems, they are the leading cause of death, responsible for more than 70 percent of deaths in this region.

But I am confident that we can beat this threat! It is no coincidence that Caribbean people are known for their resilience. In 2007, The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community declared the second Saturday in September – Caribbean Wellness Day , a powerful demonstration of our resolve – United to Stop the Epidemic of Chronic Non-communicable Diseases. It is not just a day, but a symbol of our united strength.

At CARPHA, we are grounded in that philosophy of regional cooperation. We recognise that a 'whole of society' approach is required to win this fight; One that includes all sectors: private, governments, manufacturers, academia, non-governmental organisations, professional associations, community-based organisations, faith-based organisations, civil society and individuals. Each sector has a unique role, from advocating for policy changes to promoting healthy lifestyles in their communities.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise, that for the last five years, including this year 2024, the overarching theme for Caribbean Wellness Day has been Power through Collective Action. This, together with the sub-theme for 2024 – Good Health is Our Right.

It is our right to:

Transparency in food Labels that alert all of us about high levels of ingredients like sugar, salt and fats, which can be harmful to our health;

Healthier food options that are available, accessible and actively promoted;

Accurate information about the benefits of preparing and eating healthy foods, limiting family screen time and increasing physical activity;

Wellness programmes at our schools and workplaces that encourage us to strive for optimal health;

Policies that promote universal health coverage that incorporate accessibility, affordability, patient-centred care, safety, timely diagnosis and treatment.

For Caribbean Wellness Day 2024, I urge you to unite and join us in this fight against NCDs.

Let us all do our part to raise awareness and advocate to positively influence health and strengthen community action, because each-and-every one of us, not only deserves good health.

It is Our Wealth! It is Our Right.

Dr Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

The post Caribbean Wellness Day 2024 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .