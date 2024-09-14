Sri Lanka Moves To Identify Investors For Floating Solar Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Sep 14 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cabinet approved a proposal to select investors through a competitive bidding process to develop floating solar power in three reservoirs, according to the government's information department on Saturday.

The department said the had given priority to developing floating solar power projects on reservoirs to increase power generation.

Three main reservoirs - Randenigala, Moragahakanda and Kalawewa - have been identified by the Sri Lanka Mahaweli authority to develop such projects, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ceylon electricity board has been assigned the selection of investors under the competitive procurement procedure according to the Cabinet proposal, the department said, adding that the feasibility study had already been done.