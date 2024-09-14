7Th BRICS Media Summit Kicks Off In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 7th Summit of the BRICS countries has commenced in Moscow, bringing together representatives from 60 media organizations across 45 countries, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG .

Organized by Russia's TASS news agency , the summit focuses on the role of media in a multipolar world. Media professionals from both BRICS and non-BRICS nations are participating, discussing key topics such as information security and the technological aspects of news exchange.

During the plenary session, moderated by Mikhail Gusman , First Deputy Director General of TASS, speakers included Andrey Kondrashov (Director General of TASS), Fu Hua (President of China's Xinhua News Agency), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov , and other prominent figures from the media and government sectors.

The summit will continue its discussions on September 15.