7Th BRICS Media Summit Kicks Off In Moscow

9/14/2024 9:16:00 AM
The 7th media Summit of the BRICS countries has commenced in
Moscow, bringing together representatives from 60 media
organizations across 45 countries, Azernews
reports, citing AZERTAG .
Organized by Russia's TASS news agency , the
summit focuses on the role of media in a multipolar world. Media
professionals from both BRICS and non-BRICS nations are
participating, discussing key topics such as information security
and the technological aspects of news exchange.
During the plenary session, moderated by Mikhail
Gusman , First Deputy Director General of TASS, speakers
included Andrey Kondrashov (Director General of
TASS), Fu Hua (President of China's Xinhua News
Agency), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov , and other prominent figures from the media and
government sectors.
The summit will continue its discussions on September 15.
