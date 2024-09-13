OPEC’S World Oil Outlook 2024 To Be Launched In Rio De Janeiro, September 24

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VIENNA, Austria – The Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) will launch the 18th edition of its World Oil Outlook (WOO) at ROG.e 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil.

The event will be held in the 'Palco Petrobras 1' hall on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, at 14:00 (Rio de Janeiro time) / 19:00 (Vienna time).

HE Haitham Al Ghais, secretary-general of OPEC, will deliver opening remarks, followed by a and presentation highlighting the publication's key findings. A panel discussion and a Q&A session will be held thereafter with management and analysts from the OPEC Secretariat's Research Division.

First published in 2007, the WOO, one of the Organization's flagship publications, provides an in-depth review and analysis of the global oil and energy industries and offers assessments of various scenarios in their medium- and long-term development. The publication also presents insights into key relevant issues, such as supply and demand, investment, the potential impact of policies and sustainable development, and a detailed analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the global oil and energy industries.

HE Al Ghais, said: “The World Oil Outlook has been a key reference tool for the industry since its first edition published in 2007, serving as a testament to the research quality of the Organization and those involved in producing the publication, including officials from OPEC Member Countries. By producing this annual publication, OPEC reaffirms its unwavering commitment to enhancing data transparency and facilitating knowledge sharing in support of data-driven decision-making.”

The WOO 2024 will be available in an interactive format and PDF on the OPEC website and via the OPEC App upon publication.

