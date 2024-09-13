عربي


JELD-WEN Completes Redemption Of Senior Notes


9/13/2024 4:30:47 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) announced today that its subsidiary, JELD-WEN, Inc., completed the redemption of all $200 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025 for 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

About
JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD ) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in
Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in
North America
and
Europe
and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPITM in
North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in
Europe. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" JELD-WE or follow LinkedIn .

Media Contact:
 Melissa Farrington
Vice President, Enterprise Communications
262-350-6021
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
 James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]

