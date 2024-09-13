Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Al Khail Road Opposite Al Barsha Police Station
Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 4:56 PM
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Al Khail Road on Friday.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of the accident opposite Al Barsha Police Station.
The incident occurred on the road heading towards Abu Dhabi.
The authority urged motorists to be extra cautious and take alternate routes.
