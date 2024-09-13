Neufit® Announces Latest Recipient Of The Neubie Grant Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Supporting Physical Therapy Practices Serving
Underserved Communities
HARLINGEN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit is proud to announce the newest recipient of the Neubie Grant Program, an initiative that empowers practitioners to provide enhanced care to underserved communities through access to cutting-edge technology. This program is part of NeuFit's ongoing commitment to advancing accessible, high-quality healthcare.
Continue Reading
Congratulations to Omni Rehab, our grant winner, who just received their Neubie® device and are ready to revolutionize recovery and performance for their patients!
The latest recipient, Omni Rehab , has been selected for its dedication to serving underprivileged populations and alignment with NeuFit's core values of innovation, compassion, and excellence in patient care. As part of the grant, Omni Rehab will receive the Neubie device, a state-of-the-art neuro-electrical stimulation tool, along with comprehensive training and support to integrate it into its practice.
Omni Rehab offers specialized treatment for a wide range of conditions, including:
Stroke
Parkinson's Disease
Spinal Cord Injuries
Traumatic Brain Injuries
Brachial Plexus Injuries
Multiple Sclerosis
Amputations
Arthritis and Joint Replacements
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Muscle Sprains and Strains
Fractures
Nerve Injuries and Neuropathy
Tendon and Ligament Injuries
Overuse Injuries
Work-Related Trauma
Crush Injuries
Vestibular Dysfunction
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sports Injuries
Their holistic approach to rehabilitation focuses on both immediate recovery and long-term wellness, creating personalized care plans to meet the unique needs of each patient.
The Neubie device, developed by neuroscientist and engineer Garrett Salpeter and his team, is a key component of the NeuFit Method. This innovative approach helps patients recover faster from injuries, surgeries, and neurological conditions by harnessing the power of neuro-electrical stimulation.
NeuFit's Neubie Grant Program was established to provide clinics with the opportunity to access this revolutionary technology, which they might not otherwise be able to afford, to better serve patients who need it the most. Past recipients have successfully utilized the Neubie device to improve patient outcomes and grow their practices.
For more information about the Neubie Grant Program and to learn how your clinic can apply, please visit
or contact us at [email protected] .
About NeuFit
NeuFit is committed to transforming rehabilitation and physical therapy through innovative neuro-electrical stimulation technology. The Neubie device and the NeuFit Method provide advanced solutions to help healthcare providers achieve faster recovery and better performance for their patients. Learn more at
.
SOURCE NeuFit
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13092024003732001241ID1108672095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.