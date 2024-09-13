Neufit® Announces Latest Recipient Of The Neubie Grant Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Supporting Physical Therapy Practices Serving

Underserved Communities

HARLINGEN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuFit is proud to announce the newest recipient of the Neubie Grant Program, an initiative that empowers practitioners to provide enhanced care to underserved communities through access to cutting-edge technology. This program is part of NeuFit's ongoing commitment to advancing accessible, high-quality healthcare.

Congratulations to Omni Rehab, our grant winner, who just received their Neubie® device and are ready to revolutionize recovery and performance for their patients!

The latest recipient, Omni Rehab , has been selected for its dedication to serving underprivileged populations and alignment with NeuFit's core values of innovation, compassion, and excellence in patient care. As part of the grant, Omni Rehab will receive the Neubie device, a state-of-the-art neuro-electrical stimulation tool, along with comprehensive training and support to integrate it into its practice.

Omni Rehab offers specialized treatment for a wide range of conditions, including:



Stroke

Parkinson's Disease

Spinal Cord Injuries

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Brachial Plexus Injuries

Multiple Sclerosis

Amputations

Arthritis and Joint Replacements

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Muscle Sprains and Strains

Fractures

Nerve Injuries and Neuropathy

Tendon and Ligament Injuries

Overuse Injuries

Work-Related Trauma

Crush Injuries

Vestibular Dysfunction

Post-Concussion Syndrome Sports Injuries

Their holistic approach to rehabilitation focuses on both immediate recovery and long-term wellness, creating personalized care plans to meet the unique needs of each patient.

The Neubie device, developed by neuroscientist and engineer Garrett Salpeter and his team, is a key component of the NeuFit Method. This innovative approach helps patients recover faster from injuries, surgeries, and neurological conditions by harnessing the power of neuro-electrical stimulation.

NeuFit's Neubie Grant Program was established to provide clinics with the opportunity to access this revolutionary technology, which they might not otherwise be able to afford, to better serve patients who need it the most. Past recipients have successfully utilized the Neubie device to improve patient outcomes and grow their practices.

For more information about the Neubie Grant Program and to learn how your clinic can apply, please visit

or contact us at [email protected] .

About NeuFit

NeuFit is committed to transforming rehabilitation and physical therapy through innovative neuro-electrical stimulation technology. The Neubie device and the NeuFit Method provide advanced solutions to help healthcare providers achieve faster recovery and better performance for their patients. Learn more at

.

SOURCE NeuFit

