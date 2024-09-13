Woman Injured In Kupiansk In Russian Drone Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians hit Kupiansk with a drone injuring a 30-year-old woman.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, around 15:20, the invaders struck Kupiansk. The enemy used an FPV drone containing ammunition. The enemy strike left a 30-year-old woman injured, she got a blast injury and a shrapnel wound," Syniehubov's post reads.

He noted that the injured woman was given medical aid on the site.

As reported earlier, in Yampil, Sumy region, the injury toll in the airstrike has increased to nine.