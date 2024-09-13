Biomednewsbreaks - 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Appoints Omar Jimenez As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) announced on Thursday its appointment of Omar Jimenez as its new Chief Officer, effective September 30, 2024. Jimenez, a current director of the Company, will leverage his extensive financial management experience to steer the Company's growth and innovation in the and biotechnology sectors. With a background that includes leadership roles in companies like Golden Matrix Group and Alfadan, Inc., Jimenez brings a wealth of expertise in financial reporting, management, and capital markets. He holds a BBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Miami and an MBA in Finance & Management from Florida International University. The Company expressed gratitude to outgoing CFO Ozan Pamir for his contributions.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation and fibrosis by employing innovative research, and, where appropriate, combination therapy. For more information, visit the company's website at

