(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MFJ All Japan Trial Championship: Team HRC Competes with RTL ELECTRIC Trial Bike

TOKYO, Sept 13, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Team HRC, a Honda factory team(1) operated by Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), will compete with the RTL ELECTRIC trial bike in the International A Super (IAS) Class of the MFJ(2) All Japan Trial Championship series beginning with Round 6, Yuasa, Wakayama.







The RTL ELECTRIC is Honda's first competition electric trial bike, newly developed based on the technology and know-how gained from the Montesa COTA 4RT factory bike which is competing in the FIM(3) Trial World Championship and has helped Toni Bou win 18 consecutive titles. Development of the RTL ELECTRIC also inherits electric (motor, battery) know-how from the CR ELECTRIC PROTO, which began competing in this year's FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, a world competition for electric off-road bikes.2004 FIM Trial World Championship winner and current Repsol Honda Team manager Takahisa Fujinami (Mie, Japan, age: 44) is acting as RTL ELECTRIC development rider, and will ride in Round 6, Yuasa.

Honda is committed to the electrification of motorcycles as the mainstay of its future environmental strategy, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in all of its products and corporate activities by 2050, and in all of its motorcycle products by the 2040s. In order to respond to diversifying customer needs, Honda will further advance its technology by taking on the challenge of electrification in trials as well as motocross.

Takahisa Fujinami | RTL ELECTRIC Development Rider

“I am very happy to be involved in Honda's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality through trials. Electric trial bikes have infinite possibilities, and I would like to use my experience as a rider to work with the development team to make the machine even better. Since I am not yet returning to active duty as a rider, I am limited to being a development rider, but I am looking forward to riding in front of my Japanese fans for the first time in a long while!”

Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation

“This year, Honda began competing in the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, a new category of electric off-road motorcycle racing. We have now decided to enter the All Japan Trial Championship as well with RTL ELECTRIC. By increasing the number of categories in which we race electric motorcycles, we will hone our competitive skills, accumulate know-how and knowledge, and further accelerate the development of our human resources. Last but not least, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Takahisa Fujinami for his full support in this project!”

Team Overview

Team: Team HRC

Bike: RTL ELECTRIC

Rider: Takahisa Fujinami

Minder: Carles Barneda Romans(4)

(1) Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer. For Honda, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) manages its factory teams.

(2) MFJ: Motorcycle Federation of Japan

(3) Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

(4) He is currently Tony Bou's minder and was his minder for a long time during Takahisa Fujinami's playing days.

For more information, visit .



Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Motorsports