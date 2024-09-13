FM, EU's Borrell Talk Efforts To Halt Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, on Friday, talked, in Madrid, about the hazardous escalation in the West Bank, the efforts to halt Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the regional developments, and the development of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the EU.This was before to the gathering on "implementing the two-state solution," which was sponsored by Spain and attended by several European ministers and officials, as well as Safadi and members of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee responsible for overseeing international measures to halt the conflict in Gaza.In an effort to lessen the escalation in the West Bank, achieve an immediate and total truce in Gaza, safeguard civilians, and permit sufficient and sustainable humanitarian supplies to reach all areas of the Strip, Safadi and Borrell reaffirmed their ongoing coordination, consultation, and collaboration.Safadi warned of the dire repercussions that would ensue if Israel persisted in its illegal actions in the West Bank, violated of Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem, and disregarded the city's legal and historical standing.