Arab-Islamic Committee, Spain's Sanchez Discuss Efforts To Halt Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madrid, Sept. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and members of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit met on Friday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in Madrid.The delegation was led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Mohammad Mustafa, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Badr Abdel Ati, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.In order to guarantee the Palestinian people's rights are fulfilled and to promote security and peace in the region and around the world in the face of extremism, the spread of violence, and ongoing violations of international law, it was discussed during the meeting how important it is to keep providing all possible support to initiate recognition of the Palestinian state.In light of the Arab Peace Initiative and pertinent international initiatives, the meeting examined the urgent efforts to take the essential steps to actualize the two-state solution by establishing a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The Ministerial Committee members emphasized the need for the Israeli occupation army to leave the Palestinian side of the Rafah border and the Philadelphi corridor and for the Palestinian Authority to regain complete sovereignty.The need for an immediate ceasefire, the attempts to halt Israeli assault in the Gaza Strip and the hazardous escalation in the West Bank, and the introduction of significant and long-lasting humanitarian supplies to all areas of the Strip were also discussed during the conference.A fair and comprehensive peace, the preservation of Palestinian rights, and regional security all depend on stopping the growth of Israeli settlements and establishing international accountability mechanisms for any transgressions of international humanitarian law and international law.The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as the Foreign Ministers and representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Slovenia, and others attended the conference.