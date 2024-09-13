Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The medical equipment calibration services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.48 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global health preparedness, remote calibration services, patient-centric care, aging medical equipment, regulatory compliance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical equipment calibration services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital health expansion, eco-friendly calibration practices, preventive maintenance, clinical laboratory accreditation, patient safety.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of medical equipment calibration services going forward. Chronic disease refers to a form of illness that lasts for three months or more and can deteriorate with time. Chronic diseases necessitate ongoing monitoring and management, increasing the demand for diagnostic and monitoring equipment that requires regular calibration. Accurate and reliable equipment is vital for quality assurance, regulatory compliance, patient safety, and long-term care facilities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical equipment calibration services market include Transcat Inc., Tektronix Inc., Fluke Biomedical LLC, Biomedical Technologies Inc., NS Medical Systems, JM Test Systems LLC.

Major companies operating in the medical equipment calibration services market are developing new tools to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Segments:

1) By Service: In-house, Third-Party Services, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

2) By Equipment: Fetal Monitors, Imaging Equipment, Vital Sign Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Cardiovascular Monitors, Ventilators, Other Equipments

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical equipment calibration services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical equipment calibration services market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Definition

Medical equipment calibration services refer to the method of configuring the measurement and the accuracy of the medical device or medical system being used in hospitals. They offer advanced healthcare treatment, including diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy. The medical equipment calibration services are used in hospitals for the maintenance of the medical equipment and to monitor the patients to offer the best services.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Equipment Calibration Services Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical equipment calibration services market size , medical equipment calibration services market driversand trends, medical equipment calibration services market major players, medical equipment calibration services competitors' revenues, medical equipment calibration services market positioning, and medical equipment calibration services market growth across geographies. The medical equipment calibration services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

