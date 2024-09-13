Better U Partners With D.O.C And Biotune For Transformative Ketamine Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The goal of this event is to provide patients with a supportive community where they can explore their innermost thoughts and emotions in a safe and nurturing environment” - Derek DuChesne, CEO, Better ULOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Better U, a leader in holistic mental wellness, is thrilled to announce a unique partnership with the Department of Consciousness and Biotune to host a groundbreaking wellness event that combines Ketamine Therapy with immersive whole-body vibration technology. This collaboration creates a powerful fusion of cutting-edge science and ancient mindfulness practices, offering participants an unparalleled opportunity to explore mental and physical healing.



Biotune's advanced wellness technology, featuring full-body vibrations synchronized with music, works to stimulate the vagal nerve, release trapped emotions, and induce deep physical and mental relaxation. This impactful experience will be complemented by live musical journeys, curated by Isaac Sabu, and guided Yin Yoga and meditative sessions led by Mike Goldfarb, founder of the Department of Consciousness. Together, they create a deeply personalized and immersive healing journey, offering attendees the chance to achieve greater self-awareness, connection, and emotional release.



"I'm thrilled to offer this experience in partnership with Better U and Biotune. This event offers a rare opportunity to merge the restorative practice of yin yoga with the transformative effects of ketamine therapy, allowing participants to tap into a deeper level of self-awareness and healing." - Mike Goldfarb, Founder, Department of Consciousness.



Better U will integrate its expertise in holistic mental health treatment; Group Ketamine Therapy, which has shown to be highly effective in managing conditions such as depression and PTSD. The combination of Biotune's technology and Better U's Ketamine Therapy offers a unique and life-changing experience that fosters collective healing and supports long-term mental wellness.



“The goal of this event is to provide patients with a supportive community where they can explore their innermost thoughts and emotions in a safe and nurturing environment.” Derek DuChesne, CEO, Better U.



Better U is excited to welcome participants to this transformative session, scheduled for Sunday, September 15th, 2024, from 1 PM - 4 PM, at Better U's West Hollywood location. The event will feature an immersive Ketamine Yin Yoga experience, enhanced by Biotune's vibration immersion technology and guided mindfulness practices.



For more information on registration and details about the event, please visit



This event offers an unprecedented opportunity to explore the intersection of modern medical treatments and ancient wellness practices, helping individuals reach new levels of emotional release, healing, and self-awareness.



About Better U:

Better U is revolutionizing mental health care by moving beyond the traditional diagnose-and-treat model to embrace a holistic approach that fosters self-exploration, neurological reset, and the mind-body connection. Utilizing the transformative power of psychedelic-assisted therapies, including ketamine therapy administered in a clinical setting, as well as clinical weight loss and sexual health programs, Better U is committed to accelerating personal growth and enhancing brain function for lasting change. They invite individuals to join them on a journey to a better self, where every step is supported, and every breakthrough is celebrated.





For media inquiries or to schedule interviews, please contact:

...

Kathleen Gonzales

Better U

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.