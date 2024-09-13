Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov Receives Qatar's New Ambassador
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received
Qatar's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mohammad Hamad
Saad Al-Hajri, Azernews reports.
Minister Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Al-Hajri on his
appointment and wished him success in his future endeavors.
During the meeting, issues arising from the existing bilateral
and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar, future
plans, and the current situation in the region were discussed.
The successful collaboration between the two countries in
political, economic-trade, educational, humanitarian, and other
areas was noted with satisfaction. It was highlighted that the 30th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
the two countries will be marked soon.
The importance of expanding current cooperation through various
mechanisms, including political consultations and utilizing the
opportunities of the Joint Economic, Trade, and Technical
Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Qatar, was
emphasized.
In addition to bilateral cooperation, the commendable mutual
activities within regional and international organizations were
acknowledged. Particularly, new opportunities for collaboration
arising from Azerbaijan's presidency of the 29th session of the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were noted.
The discussion also covered the complete restoration of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the end of the
past conflict, reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict period,
and the process of normalizing relations with Armenia.
Ambassador Mohammad Hamad Saad Al-Hajri expressed his gratitude
for the reception and congratulations, and assured that he would
make every effort to develop the existing cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Qatar during his tenure.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on other matters
of mutual interest.
