Air Defense Forces Shot Down 24 Of 26 Enemy Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 24 enemy Shahed attack UAVs within the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions on the night of September 13.

The press service of the Air Force Command of the of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“On the night of September 13, 2024, the enemy attacked [Ukraine] with 26 Shahed UAVs (launch areas: Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Crimea's Chauda),” the report says.

The Air Force, anti-aircraft missile troops, the units of mobile fire groups, and EW capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack. As many as 24 attack UAVs were shot down over the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 13, 2024 reached nearly 631,420 troops, including 1,220 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.