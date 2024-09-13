عربي


Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Enhancing Development Of National Sports

9/13/2024 5:25:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In a recent meeting held in Astana, the heads of the sports agencies from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and the development of national sports, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place during the Fifth World Nomad Games.

Kazakhstan's Minister of tourism and Sports, Yerbol Mirzabossinov, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, highlighted active cooperation between the two countries in areas such as sports education and medicine, as well as the organization of joint educational and training camps.

AzerNews

