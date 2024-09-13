Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Enhancing Development Of National Sports
9/13/2024
Fatima Latifova
In a recent meeting held in Astana, the heads of the sports
agencies from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan discussed strengthening
bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and the development of
national sports, Azernews reports.
The meeting took place during the Fifth World Nomad Games.
Kazakhstan's Minister of tourism and Sports, Yerbol
Mirzabossinov, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid
Gayibov, highlighted active cooperation between the two countries
in areas such as sports education and medicine, as well as the
organization of joint educational and training camps.
