Member of U.S. Committee Urges Brazil's Supreme Court to Overturn X's block

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn of events, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith has called on Brazil's Supreme Court to reverse its ban on X, formerly known as Twitter.



This intervention highlights the growing tension between digital freedoms and national security concerns.



Smith, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee , criticized the Brazilian court's decision as a threat to freedom of expression.



He argued that such measures could undermine processes and free in Brazil.



The X ban in Brazil stems from allegations that the platform was being used to spread disinformation and threats to democracy.







Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the suspension, has become a central figure in this controversy. Smith's request for information from Moraes has reportedly gone unanswered.



This situation reflects a broader global debate on social media regulation. Governments worldwide grapple with balancing free speech and combating online misinformation.



The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how nations approach digital platform governance. Elon Musk, X's owner, has challenged the court order, leading to further complications.



A criminal investigation against Musk was announced by Justice de Moraes, escalating the conflict. This standoff between a tech billionaire and a national judiciary is unprecedented.

Carlos Bolsonaro Claims X Suspension Aimed to Undermine His Father

Carlos Bolsonaro, a Rio councilman, believes X's suspension in Brazil aims to weaken his father, Jair Bolsonaro. He shared this view on Telegram on September 11, 2024.



Carlos suggests the ban serves two purposes: it affects Elon Musk and reduces Jair Bolsonaro's social media influence.



Furthermore, he sees it as a strategy to promote a "permitted right" on other platforms. Carlos thinks these platforms are less impactful and designed to undermine his father's achievements.



