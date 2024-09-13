OSL: Sanchez Urges Al Sadd To Stay Focused Against Umm Salal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Trailing leaders Al Duhail by three points, Al Sadd are eyeing a victory against Umm Salal as they resume their title defense at the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) today.

The Wolves are looking to continue their winning run after the international break having defeated Qatar SC and Al Arabi following a shock loss to Al Shamal in their season opener.

Coach Felix Sanchez said his players must stay focused when they host the Orange Fortress at Jassim Bin Hamad at 8pm.

“We have worked during the past period to correct the mistakes. Focus will be our weapon in the match against Umm Salal,” Sanchez said yesterday.

“This match will be difficult, Umm Salal were strong competitors in the previous three matches this season. We will do our best in order to achieve victory and collect the three points.”

The teams will see the return of their international players with Al Sadd welcoming back the Qatar national players, who participated in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying games against the United Arab Emirates and North Korea during the break.

“Will see how the players will arrive after their return from the national team, and how we will be able to prepare for the match and which players will be available,” said Sanchez.

Umm Salal bounced back from defeat to Al Rayyan in their opening game beating Al Shamal but they slipped to seventh place after a loss to Al Duhail.

Their coach Carteron Patrice said his players were determined to do well against the Wolves.

“Al Sadd are a strong team, so we have to focus on ourselves more than focusing on the competitors, because we already know how strong they are,” he said.

“All the team players have the determination and resolve to do their best. God-willing, we will be more focused and determined, and I hope to achieve positive results and show a good face.”

Earlier today, Al Rayyan will host Al Shahania at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium while Al Gharafa will meet Al Shamal at Al Bayt Stadium with both the games kicking off at 6pm..

Al Rayyan are hoping to make a comeback after successive defeats to Al Duhail and Al Gharafa put them to eighth place.

“The players are ready to face Al Shahania. We have prepared well, not only for the Al Shahania match, but also for the AFC Champions League Elite,” said Al Rayyan player Hazem Ahmed

“We aspire to win and present a level that satisfies the fans and the technical and administrative staff against Al Shahania,” he added.

Al Gharafa, who are placed fifth in the OSL standings, were also hoping to earn a victory over Al Shamal.

“Al Shamal started the season very well and won against a very good team like Al Sadd before losing the last two matches in the league, but I see that they are a good team, they try to play equally against any team, and this is what we expect. It is an important match for us,” said Al Gharafa coach Pedro Martins.

He added the team must focus on Al Shamal match only without thinking about their AFC Champions League Elite clash against Iran's Esteghlal FC next week.

“It is true that the Champions League is important, but we also have a big goal in the league, so everyone must understand that if we do not play well on Friday, I am sure that we cannot do so in the Champions League,” said Martins.