Uruguay’S Economy Grows 3.8% In Q2 2024, Driven By Agriculture And Energy

Uruguay's grew by 3.8% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Central Bank.



This growth surpassed expectations and painted a picture of economic resilience. Several sectors contributed to this impressive performance.



Agriculture, fishing, and led the charge with a staggering 22.6% increase. The sector wasn't far behind, boasting a 30.4% growth in electricity, gas, and water production.



Tourism and hospitality also played a significant role. The commerce, accommodation, and food services sector grew by 4.5%, indicating a robust recovery in these areas. Transportation, storage, information, and communications saw a 3.7% uptick.



Financial services experienced a healthy 4.7% growth. However, not all sectors shared in the success.







Manufacturing and professional activities saw slight declines of 0.5% and 0.4% respectively. Construction remained nearly stagnant with a mere 0.1% increase.



From a spending perspective, final consumption expenditure rose by 1.6%. However, gross capital formation, or investment, fell by 15%. This drop in investment could be a cause for concern in future economic outlooks.



Trade figures painted an interesting picture. Exports surged by 14.4% in volume, while imports decreased by 4.3%. This trade balance improvement likely contributed significantly to the overall economic growth.



The Central Bank of Uruguay (BCU) reported these figures in their National Accounts Report. They also noted a 2.0% increase in seasonally adjusted GDP compared to the first quarter of 2023.



This growth is particularly impressive when considering recent challenges. In 2023, Uruguay's economy grew by only 0.4%, largely due to a severe drought. The first quarter of 2024 saw a modest 0.6% year-on-year increase.

Despite this strong performance, the government remains cautious. President Luis Lacalle Pou's administration recently lowered its 2024 growth projection from 3.5% to 3.0%.



This aligns with the median forecast from analysts surveyed by the BCU. Uruguay's economic story in 2024 is one of resilience and recovery.



The country has bounced back from recent setbacks, showing strength across multiple sectors. However, challenges remain, particularly in investment and certain industries.



As Uruguay navigates the complex global economic landscape, its ability to maintain this growth trajectory will be crucial.



The coming months will reveal whether this impressive second quarter performance can be sustained throughout the year.

